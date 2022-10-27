PRESEC is 2022 NSMQ Champions; seventh-time winners  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct. 27, GNA – The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) has emerged winner of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ), making the school the seventh-time winner.

They pulled the surprise in the final round five when they overtook Prempeh College who had led in the earlier rounds.

PRESEC ended the final round with 50 points to beat Prempeh College, which had 41 points, and Adisadel College with 32 points, taking the second and third positions, respectively.

PRESEC now boasts the highest number of NMSQ championship titles and is also the only school to have won the title two consecutive times.

The team was presented with a custom-made trophy and gold medals.

The winner also took home a cash prize of GH₵30,000.00.

The second-placed school, Prempeh College, took a cash prize of GH₵20,000.00, and seven silver medals.

Adisadel College received GH₵15,000.00 cash prize and bronze medals.

Apart from the main prizes, the NMSQ also rewarded the students who proved to be the most outstanding at the end of the competition.

For this reason, Primetime Limited, producers of the programme, said special prizes were awarded to individuals and teams who made an impression in the competition.

Mrs Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, congratulated PRESEC for the “indelible mark made over the years” and urged the other contesting schools to work hard in any competition to uphold the images of their schools.

She said year after year, it had been Primetime’s fervent desire to see girls excel in the competition and ultimately lift the championship trophy.

“Unfortunately, this year was the poorest year for girls’ schools, since the competition came back to life in 2012, as none of them qualified to compete in the Quarter-finals,” she observed.

Mrs Ankomah-Asare, therefore, requested that heads of girls’ schools took another look at giving young female scientists the support to excel.

That would help them to make names for themselves and their schools, she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

