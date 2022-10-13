Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s treasonable case adjourned to October 21 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA- An Accra High Court has adjourned to October 21, the case of Oliver Barker-Vormavor, the Convener of FixTheCountry, who is on a treason felony charge.

Lawyers of Oliver had filed an application seeking to quash the Bill of Indictment against the Convenor.

Oliver was committed by an Ashiaman District Court to stand trial at the High Court after he had allegedly made treasonable comments on social media.

When the matter was called today, Alice Odame Koranteng, an Assistant State Attorney, informed the court that the State had filed an application in opposition to striking out the committal proceedings and the Bill of Indictment.

According to the State Attorney, the application in opposition was filed this morning.

In respect of the motion to strike out the charges, the State Attorney said, “we were just informed this morning about it.”

She said the State would check on the motion to strike out the charges and do the needful.

GNA

