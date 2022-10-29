New E-Bike Plant to Create 1,000 Jobs in Bulgaria

Ravadinovo, Southern Bulgaria, Oct. 29 (BTA/GNA) – A new plant for e-bikes near Plovdiv will create 1,000 new jobs, it transpired during a visit by Innovations and Growth Minister Alexander Pulev to the leading manufacturer of e-bikes, the ministry said.

At a meeting with the owner of Maxcom Maxim Mitkov the minister discussed the future plans of the compnay and the construction of the new plant for e-bikes in the Trakia economic zone near the village of Ravadinovo. The Bulgarian company is among the largest European manufacturers of bycicles, turning out over 400,000 annually.

Maxcom and the Austrian giant Pierer are building together the new factory. The investments is worth BGN 120 million and will open 1,000 new jobs.. The plant is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023 and production will begin in 2024.

In mid-May, Pierer and Maxcom Mobility received a Class A investment certificate by the InvestBulgaria Agency and the Ministry of Innovations and Growth. The investment will make Bulgaria a European leader in the production of e-bikes.

BTA/GNA

