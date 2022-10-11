MTN Ghana takes cybersecurity awareness to SHSs 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct.11, GNA- MTN Ghana has partnered with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to create awareness of cyber security among the youth to reduce cybercrime in the country.

The awareness creation, which began at the Labone Senior High School, was to mark cybercrime awareness month and also part of MTN’s commitment to supporting the CSA to reduce cybercrime.

The National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is an annual event by the National Cyber Security Centre of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to intensify capacity building and awareness creation efforts on cybercrime dubbed: “A safer Digital Ghana.”

Mrs Jacqueline Hanson-Kotei, the Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security and Governance at MTN Ghana, said the decision to partner with the Authority was part of MTN’s social responsibility to ensure that cyber security issues were brought to the barest minimum in Ghana.

“We are in a digital age now and most of our lives are spent on the internet, so I think it is important to raise awareness on cybersecurity issues to make sure that those living their lives online are safe,” she said.

The Senior Manager said MTN had engaged other stakeholders like Telecoms Chamber and Girls in Information Communication Technology in an attempt to reach out to all.

Mrs Hanson-Kotei urged the students to stay safe online and not to overexpose themselves to attacks on the internet and protect themselves not to fall prey.

Madam Abigail Kakai, the Assistant Manager of Child Online for the Authority, commended the Management of MTN Ghana for the foresight.

She asked the students to reach out and report all cybercrime cases to the authorities.

Madam Adelaide Boye, the Assistant Head Teacher, at Labone Senior High School, also thanked MTN and the Authority for the engagement.

“We are privileged that we are the first school to benefit from this activity and I will entreat all students and staff present here to help transform lives in the cyber security system,” she said.

GNA

