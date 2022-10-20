Models Union President Ogazi inaugurates new Greater Accra Regional Executives

Accra, Oct. 20,-Miss Zino Ogazi Lexilli, National President, Models Union of Ghana(MODUGA), has inaugurated new executives of the Greater Accra Branch of the Union in Accra.

MODUGA is the only government approved regulatory body for the Ghana Modeling Industry to provide the industry with governance experience & guidance.

The Regional Executives are to work in close collaboration with the National Executives in implementing programmes and policies for the realisation of the Union’s objectives.

The Greater Accra Region is chaired by Madam Taneka Malone with Mr. Richard Ayertey as Vice President.

Other Greater Accra Regional Executives are,

Secretary;Miss Dasebu Dorcas,

Head of Agencies;Miss Rebecca Asamoah,

Head of Models;Mr Eric Sampson Amissah (Fabrice),

P.R.O ; Mr Ernest Kwapong

Organizer ; Mr Gaius Nusetor

Financial Officer ; Miss Edem Bridget and

Welfare Officer;Mr Evans Tetteh Nii Nartey.

The Greater Accra Regional Executives took the Official Oath of Models Union of Ghana, They were subsequently presented with their official Tags and Certificate of Appointment to symbolize their call to duty.

Ms Ogazi charged the executives to focus on the progress of the Union and the affairs of the Greater Accra Region, to increase the living standards of models as they improved their career prospects.

The President asked the new executives to work together with her to ensure progress for the Union and Ghana’s modeling industry.

Miss Ogazi identifies with the interests of Ghana Models. She is committed to furthering the cause of improving the welfare of models, innovating & supporting projects and programmes in this regard.

She said the Government was determined to ensure the best practices that will yield results to the benefit of all models in Ghana.

She charged the new Greater Accra Regional Executives to get to work as to resolve the contemporary challenges facing the models in the Greater Accra region and make their tenure of office a remarkable one.

Madam Taneka Malone Greater Accra Regional Chairperson, said, “What MODUGA is to me is an organisation that Is looking to be innovative, changing and growing the fashion industry from the models to the designers, to the organisation, to also the model agencies. so in a nutshell, it’s the protection and the body of art to make sure and ensure that all models and agencies are operating appropriately.”

Mr Richard Ayertey, the Greater Accra Vice Chairman, thanked the National President of MODUGA and other stakeholders whose contributions had re-energized the Union.

Madam Rebecca Asamoah, Greater Accra Head of Agencies, said, “I would say you people should expect the best because I for Instance, being a former beauty queen, Miss Ghana, Miss Africa & then Miss United Nations, I have gone through the learning curve and I’m still on it, so looking for younger ones to impact positively unto.

“I think Ghana is doing something great, which is organising this MODUGA to step in and to speak on the behalf of the young models around, because if you look into it, you will realise that other countries are doing exceptionally well but then, some part of our world, ladies are being exploited, some are being compromised, others are going through tough times;not being paid after doing all the fashion shows and showing their talent.

“So I think people should really come on board to support MODUGA, the organisation, so that everybody can work hand in hand to contribute to the development of Ghana and Africa.”

“As the head of models, we are going to do our best to push a common purpose or a common goal for Ghana Models,” said Fabrice Sampson, Greater Accra head of Models.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

