MLGDRD remains committed for MMDAs progress—Deputy Minister   

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nkrankwanta (B/R), Oct. 26, GNA – The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) remains committed to the progress of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to promote public interest socio-economically.

He assured the Ministry would thus continue facilitate, guide and empower the MMDAs to provide the necessary infrastructure for holistic development to enhance the living conditions of the populace.

Mr Collins Ntim, a Deputy Minister for LGDRD gave the assurance when he was addressing heads of departments and staff of the Dormaa West Assembly during a day’s working visit to the District at Nkrankwanta, the capital in the Bono Region.

Mr. Ntim, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North praised the heads and staff of the departments including agriculture, health and education directorates for their hard work and significant contribution towards the development of the district.

The Deputy Minister’s address was preceded by performance evaluation presentations by representatives of the agriculture, health and education directorates about their respective activities and operations.

He therefore commended the departments for their yeoman’s’ job and urged the employees to continuously work with the greatest degree of dedication for high productivity for rapid socio-economic development of both the district and country.

Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the District Chief Executive thanked President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and the sector Ministry for the construction of a befitting district assembly block furnished with furniture and equipment for the efficient administration of the district.

