Men in Business and Tourism organisation launched  

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct 7, GNA – The Men in Business and Tourism (MBT), a non-governmental organisation, which aims to equip more men to promote tourism businesses in Ghana has been launched in Accra.

The group, through continuous collaboration with government agencies and other related organizations, aims to enhance tourism businesses through men.

President of MBT, Mr Bernard Adum, disclosed that the organization was enthusiastic about increasing exposure among men to improve businesses, strengthen “our gradually dying cultural heritages, promote Ghana as a tourist destination and present Ghana as an attractive and secure tourism market for international visitors.”

He said, “we want to assure you all that, we will strive to maximise tourism potential for reducing hardship by developing appropriate sustainable tourism strategies in cooperation with all stakeholders.”

Mr Kwadwo Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Development Company, said men could improve tourism in Ghana when given the power.

Considering that men were known for making the ultimate decisions, Mr. Antwi claimed that they might improve employment since tourism had a huge impact on the job landscape.

“One out of every 10 jobs in the world is coming from the tourism and the hospitality sector which clearly proves that indeed tourism controls the world,” he added.

He lauded the founder of the MBT initiative and encouraged people to come on board such initiatives to add to the existing stock of knowledge infrastructure and investments

Mr Antwi appealed to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and its subsidiaries for support in furthering the organization’s objectives.

Mr Dominic Oduro-Antwi, the President of the Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber,

encouraged the populace to use any spare opportunity to be creative and to take the promotion of the tourism sector personally.

He also urged them to maximize the practical work equally as the advocacy to help improve businesses while promoting tourism in Ghana and beyond.

Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, Director of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the goals and objectives of MBT was in line with that of the GTA to establish an environment that would support enterprises and projects to employ more people and boost tourism-related foreign exchange revenues.

He said it was imperative to drive the agenda of developing and promoting tourism businesses, products and services by way of equipping Men through collaborative efforts with government agencies and other related organisations.

Tourism, he said, was one of the fastest growing sectors of the Ghanaian economy with linkages to various sectors, providing employment to several young people and creating an avenue for national development.

Mr Nelson declared the GTA’s commitment to support the promotion and development of tourism in Ghana through the network of MBT

He called on stakeholders, including the traditional authorities, district and municipal assemblies, heads of agencies and departments, and the private sector to partner with the Men in Business and Tourism to achieve the aims and objectives of the Association for the benefit of the Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Culture Industry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

