Mariam Yussif dethrones Blessed Nunoo to become new Girls Heavyweight Champion 

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Mariam Yussif, a form two senior high school student at St Louis in Kumasi defeated Blessed Nunoo, an African Champion from Chicken Wings Armwrestling Club to become the new Girls Heavyweight Champion.

The two met at the finals of the just ended HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship held at the DG Hathramani Sports Hall but at the end of the day, it was the first timer, Mariam Yussif, who carried the day.

She walked away with certificate of participation, a cash prize of GH₡2,000.00, a gold medal, a beautifully crafted plaque, an HD+ decoder, and some goodies from the organisers while Blessed Nunoo also took a cash prize of GH₡1,500.00, a silver medal and other goodies.

Mariam’s schoolmate, Mary-Ann Abagale, who won gold during their qualifiers in Kumasi finished third in the finals and also took home a cash prize of GH₡1,000.00, a bronze medal and some goodies.

In the boys’ heavyweight division, Oliver Adams Atidana from KNUST Senior High maintained his supremacy by winning in both the regional qualifiers in Kumasi and the finals in Accra. He defeated Joseph Table from Methodist SHS in Takoradi with Daniel Nartey from Fijai SHS coming third.

Naa Korkor Ackah from Archbishop Porters Girls was the toast of many heading into the finals of the girls lightweight division as she won the regional qualifiers in Takoradi but was stopped by Rachael Tafo from Bishop Girls in Accra. Phildaus Abibakar from Kweikuma came third. They were awarded certificates, cash prizes and some goodies.

Bernard Mensah from SDA Junior High School won the boys’ lightweight division after pinning Robert Bright Bambil from Weweso JHS. Elba Quaye from Gbonton Day Armwrestling Club came third in the division.

The boys middleweight division had many glued to their seat as Musah John Mahama from Holy Child pinned all his opponents to emerge winner. He won in the Takoradi qualifiers and made it double in Accra.

He pinned Abdul Rahman Issahack from New Generation to win the final match in the category while Maxwell Tabiri from Kumasi Academy finished third.

The grand finale was supported by Twellium Industries, TT Brothers Limited, Global Media Alliance, and Woezor TV. It was powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and sponsored by SES HD Plus Ghana.

GNA

