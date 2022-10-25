Majority Caucus calls for removal of Finance Minister; Minority hints of impeachment

Accra, Oct 25, GNA – Some members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, from office without any “further delay”.

The members, numbering about 80, also asked the President to sack Mr Charles Adu Boahen, a Minister of State in the Finance Ministry.

They said that had become necessary to restore hope in the financial sector and reverse the downward trend of the economy.

Addressing the press in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament, Asante-Akim North, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the summary of their concern was for the Minister of Finance, Mr Ofori-Atta and Mr Adu Boahen to be removed from office.

“We pray that this prayer will be carried to the presidency,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has given indications it will be moving a motion on the floor of Parliament for the impeachment of the Minister of Finance.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Deputy Minority Chief Whip, speaking at a press conference in Parliament House in Accra, said Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, had already informed Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business that he would be tabling a motion for the impeachment of Mr Ofori-Atta.

He said the impeachment was on the basis of poor economic management, inconsistency in policies, and “non performance”.

More soon.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

