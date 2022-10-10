Let us involve people at the grassroots to build a more formidable Party   

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), Oct. 10, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Ayamboliba Musah, an aspiring Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, has called for grassroots involvement to build a more formidable Party.

“We must be prepared to give the Party to its owners, and the owners of the Party are the grassroots, our polling station executives,” the Aspirant said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in the Constituency.

Mr Musah, who used the interview as part of strategies to appeal for votes from delegates in the upcoming Constituency elections of the NDC, said “I want to assure them that if I am given the high office of Secretary, I will put up my best more than I have ever done.

“They should repose their confidence in me, and rally behind me not for personal gains, but for the NDC to win power. John Mahama, we will have no excuse not to bring him back to power. Ghanaians are looking for him,” he said.

Mr Musah said even though the NDC was the strongest party in the Constituency and had over the years won elections, given the nod as its secretary, he would bring all, especially the grassroot members on board and work to ensure the party recaptured its legendary status in the Constituency.

“I am the one that can lead that crusade to win all polling stations in the Constituency and I have no doubt that the delegates have that confidence in me,” he said.

According to him, he had lots of strategies to help build a stronger and vibrant party at the branch level, and bring more floating voters on board to increase the votes of the NDC beyond the votes it gathered in the 2020 elections.

“We cannot increase votes with a divided front. I want to lead a political party that is united and solid. I would work with other elected executives to create a warm relationship among executives, and that will trickle down to the branches,” he said.

Mr Musah added that given the opportunity, he would ensure that all information from the National level of the Party would be accurately and timely disseminated to all members at the grassroots level in the Constituency.

The Secretary hopeful, who is the incumbent Communications Officer of the NDC in the Constituency, recalled how he worked tirelessly in 2020 to galvanise support for the party in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“That was the more reason why we won massively in the Constituency in the 2020 elections. I went round with the Member of Parliament, and was the lead speaker of that campaign team,” Mr Musah said.

He said the Constituency election was an internal activity, and admonished colleague Aspirants to campaign peacefully, saying “We do not have to be on each others necks. We should be able to run responsible campaigns, so that at the end, we will not have problems.”

A total of 50 contestants filed nomination forms to contest various positions in the upcoming Constituency elections of the Party in the Builsa North Constituency.

Five out of the number were disqualified by the Vetting Committee leaving 45 qualified contestants to contest 17 positions in the NDC at the Constituency level in the upcoming election on October 22, 2022 across all 15 Constituencies in the Region.

GNA

