Kwadaso MP donates mono and dual desks to Education Directorate 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso (Ash), Oct. 12, GNA-Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has presented over 570 pieces of mono and dual desks to the Kwadaso Municipal Education Directorate to enhance teaching and learning.

The desks are to be distributed to the needy schools within the municipality to help address the furniture challenge in some schools in the area.

Dr Nyarko presenting the desks at a short ceremony at Kwadaso, noted that quality education was the most integral component of development in any society, and pledged to put premium on quality education delivery in the area.

According to him, education had been the priority of his preferential policies which compelled him to respond quickly to the call of the municipal education directorate on lack of desks for the schools in the municipality.

Dr. Nyarko said it was his commitment and that of President Akufo-Addo to support the development of education in the area and assured that through the government, he would work to address the challenges of basic schools in the area to enable students to learn in a congenial environment.

He urged the authorities to make sure that the desks were well kept and taken care of to prolong their lifespan.

Dr. Nyarko urged candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to approach the examination with confidence as there was nothing to fear since the papers were within their standard.

He wished them the best of luck and asked of God’s protection and guidance for them throughout the examination period. “Approach the examination with confidence, do not be afraid. I wish you well in examinations and ask for God’s protection and guidance throughout the period,” he prayed for them.

Mrs. Grace Ofosu Boateng, Kwadaso Municipal Education Director, commended the MP for the prompt educational intervention, adding that, the donation would go a long way to tackle inadequate furniture problem in the schools.

She used the occasion to rally teachers to keep sacrificing and impacting knowledge in the children to build a robust educational system ahead of the BECE.

She assured all parents in the municipality not to worry of anything concerning the BECE since the students were well prepared to come out with flying colours.

GNA

