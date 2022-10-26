KATH gets two modern paediatric surgical theatres 

By Dorothy Frances Ward/Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi. Oct. 25. GNA – Kids Operating Room (KidsOR), a Scottish Global Health Charity, based in Edinburg, UK, has inaugurated two state-of-the-art paediatric surgical theatres for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), in Kumasi.

The facilities, furnished with approximately 6000 items of paediatric surgical equipment and consumables at the cost of $600,000.00, would help provide quality and timely surgical care, to reduce the infant mortality rate at the second-largest referral facility in the country.

The two theatres will also serve as training grounds for paediatric surgeons and anaesthetics to help increase the number of the paediatric health workforce in the country.

Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH speaking at the inauguration, said the facilities would help strengthen the paediatric unit which had been struggling over the years for improved facilities.

He promised to set up a protocol for proper maintenance culture of the facility for it to last longer.

Dr Michael Amoah, Senior specialist Paediatric Surgeon and Head of the Paediatric Surgery Unit, said the theatres were much needed to provide quality healthcare services to infants and children.

He said before the completion of the new theatres, the unit was able to perform between 40 and 45 surgeries a month, using adult-sized tools and equipment.

He said the new KidsOR operating rooms would help support electives and emergency surgeries and thus, reduce complications.

Additionally, they would enable surgeons to perform complex cases that would be presented to the facility.

Dr Charles Dally, Head of the Directorate of Surgery, said the facilities were a dream come into reality since they would enhance the efficient service delivery at the unit.

Ms Muthoni Wahome, KidsOR Representatives for Africa, pledged the organisation’s commitment to ensure that children whose conditions demanded surgeries were performed in an explicit manner and their lives saved.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

