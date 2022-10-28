Injuries of Milan stabbing victims not life-threatening

Milan, Oct 28, (dpa/GNA) – None of the survivors of a stabbing in a Milan shopping centre, sustained life-threatening injuries, Italian media reported early on Friday.

The stabbing happened the night before, when a man took a knife from a supermarket shelf in the suburbs of the northern Italian city, and attacked passers-by indiscriminately, until he was overpowered by surrounding people.

The perpetrator killed one person, a supermarket employee, and injured at least five others.

The Spanish football professional Pablo Marí from the Italian first division club AC Monza, who was was among those attacked, underwent reconstruction surgery on two injured back muscles on Friday.

“The operation went well and a hospital stay of two to three days is expected,” the club wrote on its website, adding that this type of injury usually required two months of rest from physical activity.

It emerged late on Friday that another footballer had been present at the scene, former professional Massimo Tarantino, who helped overpower the 46-year-old attacker.

“He screamed, that’s it,” Tarantino told reporters after the incident, adding that he himself was no hero.

The now 51-year-old played in Serie A for SSC Napoli, Inter Milan and Bologna, among others, and was still a manager in Serie B last season.

Together with other passers-by, Tarantino held the attacker on the ground until the police arrived.

According to media reports, the alleged perpetrator was mentally ill and had no terrorist background.

The 46-year-old, who has no criminal record, is in custody on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

According to media reports, the supermarket chain Carrefour, in whose branch the attack happened, has since decided to remove all sharp objects, including knives, from shelves throughout Italy.

The supermarket chain hopes this will prevent copycat attacks.

