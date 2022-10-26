Hearts of Oak’s Slavko Matic test GPL strength against Bibiani Gold Stars   

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.26, GNA – After weeks of missing out some exciting actions in the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL), the league has finally resumed with some exciting fixtures lined up in the coming days.

Newly appointed Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Slavko Matic would face Bibiani Gold Stars in his first game as head coach of the side, hoping to get the club’s first win this season on their home soil after three weeks of winless actions.

The Phobians have not been impressive this season, losing one of their last three games and also picking up two draws but would look forward to make amends as they take on the miners who have also not had a good start.

Struggling King Faisal FC would host league champions, Asante Kotoko in a regional derby at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

During last seasons encounter between these two, Asante Kotoko managed to win their away game against the side, beating their opponent by a lone goal as bottom placed King Faisal also managed to win their away game against the giants in a 3-2 drama.

In regional derbies, current form does not count against the two sides as they face each other in their matchday four clash of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Elsewhere in Bechem, Kotoko Royals would play as visitors to 16th placed Bechem United FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Bechem United suffered a 1-0 defeat to the miners, Bibiani Goldstars in their last game and would hope to redeem themselves as they face the newbies who would also come into this game in-search of their second win of the season with four points to their credit.

Also tagged as the clash between two rivals would be the match between Tamale City and Real Tamale United FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Monday.

Tamale City have lost all three games this season and would seek to make it out of the relegation zone with eyes on grabbing all three points against RTU who would also come for a redemption after bowing to Legon Cities at home in their last encounter.

The Teteamanaso boys, Nsoatreman FC would welcome inform Karela United to the Nana Kronmansah Park on Sunday.

The debutants have clinched four points out of the three games played so far and would hope to overcome the visitors who have been impressive this season, beating Dreams FC by a two goal margin in their matchday three clash.

League leaders, Berekum Chelsea would hope to extend their lead to ten points as they travel to the El-Wak Sports Stadium to face Maxwell Konadu’s Legon Cities on Sunday.

This would be a clash of the Titans as both sides were in top form, winning two of their last three games this season as they both go in search of their third win of the season.

The Akoon park in Tarkwa would host the game between Dormaa Ahenkro’s Aduana Stars FC and Coach David Duncan’s Medeama SC on Sunday.

Medeama SC would fancy to redeem themselves after losing to league leaders, Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal in their last encounter.

Aduana Stars on the other hand was keen on beating the Tarkwa based club having recorded seven points in all three games played so far.

Dade boys, Accra Great Olympics would visit newly promoted side, FC Samartex at the Akoon park on Monday as Dreams FC also host Accra Lions at the Dawu park on Sunday.

Below are the fixtures for Week Four:

Hearts of Oak vs Bibiani Goldstars (Saturday)

Bechem United vs Kotoku Royals (Sunday)

Nsoatreman FC vs Karela United (Sunday)

Dreams FC vs Accra Lions FC ( Sunday)

Medeama SC vs Aduana FC (Sunday)

Legon Cities vs Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)

FC Samartex vs Great Olympics (Monday)

Tamale City vs RTU ( Monday)

King Faisal FC vs Asante Kotoko (Monday)

GNA

