Hearts of Oak arrive in Ghana after CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Real Bamako 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak has arrived safely in Ghana to prepare ahead of the second leg encounter of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup against Real Bamako of Mali.

The Accra lads succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to the Malian side in the first leg of the second-tier competition of African club football at the Stade Modibo Keita and would be hoping for a massive win in the return leg clash to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The Phobians as part of their preparation ahead of the game would begin training on Monday, morning ahead of the game.

Hearts of Oak missed out in the last edition of the competition after being crushed out by Algeria’s JS Saoura in the play-off stage.

The second leg encounter between these two is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on 16th October,2022.

GNA

