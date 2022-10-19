Health Sector Pension Scheme investment leaps to GHS2.1 billion in a decade — Board Chairman

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – The Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme investment lept from GHS2,040 in 2012 to GHS2.1 billion at the end of 2021, Dr Derek Amoateng, the Board Chairman of the Scheme, said.

The Scheme’s Assets under Management(AUM), made up of member contributions and the Temporary Pension Fund Account (TPFA) shot to GHS2.1 billion in 2021 from GHS1.6 billion in 2020.

The change, over the period translated to GHS485,091,986.13, representing a 30 per cent growth for the year.

On a yearly basis, the Scheme continued on impressive growth path in 2021, recording GHS345 million, constituting a 21.25 per cent nominal return.

The Scheme had a net rate of return of 18.72 per cent and a real return after inflation of 8.65 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Dr Amoateng said this on Wednesday at the Scheme’s maiden Annual General Meeting in Accra.

The Board Chairman said total benefit payments increased significantly from GHS9,784,964 in 2020 to GHS27,738,622 in 2021, of which 1,721 members received their benefits.

He said the Board of Trustees of the Scheme complied with the asset allocation mix provided under the National Pensions Regulatory Authority(NPRA) investment guidelines and its Statement of Investment Policy.

According to Dr. Amoateng, the assets in the portfolios were allocated with the goal of preserving fund value, minimising risk, and achieving an optimal return target of 3.5 per cent real return above inflation.

The Board, he said, would continue to oversee the task of striking the right balance between the opportunities and risks to achieve the overall objective of preserving the Scheme contributions and adding value to the lump sum benefits on members’ retirement.

Ms Tina Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, on behalf of the Sector Minister, acknowledged the endless contribution and commitment of health practitioners towards delivering good health care to the citizenry.

The event, the Minister said, showed the value the Scheme placed on transparency and regulation for state owners and owners of the Scheme.

He advised the public to inculcate the habit of saving for future benefits, saying: “If you save money today, money will save you tomorrow.”

He urged the leadership of the Scheme to put in place all the necessary measures to protect the money of members by diversifying the portfolio to minimise risk.

Mr Bright Wireko-Brobbey, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, said the pension industry had over 345 service providers that collectively manage an estimated GHS40 billion pension fund assets.

He encouraged regular capacity building programmes for the Board of Trustees and industry players of the three-tier pension scheme to adequately equip them with the requisite knowledge, skills and competence in the management of the pension funds.

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Director General, Ghana Health Service, pledged to ensure the sustainability of the Scheme by ensuring that all members of the service contributed to the Scheme.

The Scheme was registered on November 12, 2012 under the National Pension Act 2008 (Act 766) by the NPRA.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

