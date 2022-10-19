GJA commends NIC for Insurance Awareness 

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA-Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has commended Dr. Justice Ofori, the Commissioner of Insurance, for his exceptional leadership in providing Insurance education and awareness.

He said insurance played a critical role that safeguarded the lives of journalists, the fourth estate of the realm in Ghana’s social and democratic dispensation.

Mr Dwumfour said this when the GJA paid a courtesy call to the National Insurance Commission (NIC)

He expressed happiness for the introduction of the Motor Insurance Database (MID) and other significant reforms and policies aimed at improving the insurance space.

“I want to commend Dr. Justice Ofori for his excellent performance since his appointment into office as the Insurance Commissioner, which led to the many policies and accumulation of several awards both to his honour and that of the Commission.

“I am also here to share the new vision of the Ghana Journalists Association with the Commission towards the advancement of the insurance sector, particularly for journalists in the country,” Mr Dwumfour said.

Commenting on the relevance of social media, also called new media, he said there was the need to incorporate new media into the traditional one in a bid to move journalism to meet higher standards in the country.

Dr. Justice Ofori expressed gratitude to the GJA executives and indicated that the Commission was keen on working with the Association in attaining greater heights.



