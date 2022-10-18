Ghana, Morocco exchange instruments for Avoidance of Double Taxation

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 18, GNA – Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco have exchanged instruments of ratification concerning the agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion.

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in-charge of Political and Economic Matters and Madam Imane Ouaadil, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, did the exchange of instruments on behalf of their respective countries in Accra.

The agreement was signed during King Mohammed VI’s visit to Ghana in 2017.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong lauded the cordial relations that existed between the two countries over the past 60 years.

He said the exchange of instruments of ratification concerning the agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion was also another demonstration of the deepening relations between Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco.

He said the document goes a long way to reinforce the importance of economic diplomacy, adding that the ratification of the Avoidance of Double Taxation would make it possible for a huge burden to be lifted in areas of trade and business.

He said the agreement would give a huge boost to trade and investment between the two countries.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong urged political actors and stakeholders in the two countries to ensure that the document was fully enforced.

He reiterated that political actors in the two countries had a greater responsibility of ensuring that whatever was expressed in the instrument was respected; adding that when the document becomes workable, it would benefit both countries.

On her part, Madam Ouaadil said the exchange of instruments of the ratification would encourage investors from the two countries to explore cooperation venues and enhance trade and exchange for their mutual benefit.

The Ambassador noted that the exchanged instruments of ratification concerning the agreement would be a win-win situation for the two countries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

