 GAF conducts 2022 Land Combat Power & Demonstration

Bundasi, Oct 30, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces has undertaken the 2022 Land Combat Power and Demonstration at Bundasi Training Camp near Tema.

The Land Combat Power and Demonstration is part of efforts to show the county’s capability to defend its territorial integrity and equip Soldiers on ways to use fire assets on the field.

The annual exercise, forms part of the Training of Course 44 Students of the Senior Division Course at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff Training College (GAFCSC) at Teshie, Accra.

It involves the display of various components of an Infantry Battalion, Command Post and other combat supporting elements.

Brigadier General Michael Ayisi Amoah, the General Officer Commanding Southern Command, said the training aimed at equipping the Senior Division Course 44 students with the knowledge of fire assets available to a given battle group and joint task force on how they could be used during a given operation.

” The aim of the exercise is to unable students of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College to appreciate the fire assets available to a battle group and how they are employed in the field,” he said.

The exercise is also used to test the operational readiness of the Ghana Armed Forces in defending the Country from external aggression such as terrorism, a canker in the sahel region which is increasingly advancing to the West African subregion.

“Contemporary threats that’s face Ghana is similar to what we face in other countries. In the subregion for instance, the threat profile that’s confronts Ghana is the same, “Brigadier General Ayisi Amoah said

Colonel Willaim Kwabiah, the Chief Instructor of Joint Studies at GAFCSC, said the exercise, apart from forming part of the curriculum of the institution, will demonstrate to students on how interoperability between the Army, Airforce and Navy could be used to achieve synergy and enable the Armed forces to achieve its aim.

Mr Kofi Amankwaa-Manu, Deputy Minister of Defence, commended GAF for their “selfless services” to the country as well as their continuous security offered the length and breadth of the country.

This year’s exercise conducted by the First Infantry Battalion of Micheal Camp supported by elements of the 2nd and 5th Infantry Battalions , 153 Armoured Regiment among other regiments further incorporated the simulation of techniques involved in how injured Soldiers are treated on the front lines before being conveyed to the hospital during an active battle.

GNA

