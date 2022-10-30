Former Chief Fire Officer laid to rest in Cape Coast

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Oct 30, GNA – The former Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Edwin Ekow Blankson, was laid to rest at Asokyeano cemetery in his hometown, Cape Coast on Saturday.

Family, Officers and colleagues of the Ghana National Fire Service Officer (GNFS), church members, and sympathizers, especially his mother, Madam Mercy Arhin, the former Municipal Chief Executive of Cape Coast Municipal Assembly, wept uncontrollably during the burial service held at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral in Cape Coast.

The late, CFO Ekow Blankson, who served in the service for 33 years, died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, this year after a short illness.

In a tribute, the GNFS described the former CFO as a ‘colossus’ whose loss was a big blow not only to the Fire Service fraternity but the country.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), Reverend Edward Ashong, Director in-charge of Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, who read the tribute on behalf of the GNFS, said the Chief Fire Officer was hardworking, brilliant and smart Officer whose potential was identified throughout his profession.

The deceased, he said, established a good personal relationship with officers and colleagues and desired to see all fire fighters had their own personal protection equipment.

An initiative they said was the key aspect of the transformational agenda of the service.

“ A colossus has fallen , and we mourn for the heavy loss, however, we are consoled that he paid his dues to his beloved country and GNFS “.

The deceased served in various capacities as the Regional Commander for Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra and the Upper East Regions.

“CFO Ekow Blankson was the originator of the Technical Fire Report Writing in GNFS with the use of Expert Witnesses, sketches, photo indicators and fire patterns (signatures) interpretation.

He was the originator of the current Fire Service Yell.

Thousands of representatives of Security Agencies, sympathizers thronged the Regional GNFS Headquarters to join the family to bid farewell and pay their last respect before he was laid to rest.

The final rites saw high profiled personalities such as CFO Julius Kuunnor, DCFO Fanny Simpson, Director of Administration, DCFO Robert Fiadzo, Director of Research, DCFO Gifty Saroing Mensah, Director of Human Resources, and all other Directors of the Fire Service

Also present were Mr Thomas Adjei Baffour, the Former Deputy Central Regional Minister, Regional and Deputy Commanders of Immigration, Police and Prison Services.

The late Ekow Simpson, who is survived by her mother, left two married daughters, and two grandchildren behind.

The GNFS pledged their commitment towards the family, children of the deceased in whatever capacity they could.

