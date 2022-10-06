Foreign Ministry welcomes participants to global students COP 27  Pre-Summit

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with the All-African Students Union (AASU) and the Global Students Forum (GSF), will host the Global Students COP27 Pre-Summit in Accra, from 10th-14th October.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event was a precursor to the main event; the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), which would take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 6th to 18th November, 2022.

It said the Pre-Summit would bring together students and young people from 16 countries such as Ghana, Honduras, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Latvia, the United States, Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya to help shape the discuss on policy options to be deliberated at COP27 later in November, 2022.

It said through masterclasses, expert panel discussions, mock sessions and workshops, the Accra Summit would discussion the impact(s) of climate change on education across the world and key political actions needed to adopt sustainability initiative to protect education.

The statement said the goal of COP27 was to focus on global action on climate change by continuing to cut emissions and adapting to climate change to save lives.

“This is in line with Ghana’s medium to long-term plan of building a sustainable industrial economy based on green innovation principles,” it stated.

It noted that the Ministry takes this opportunity to commend the AASU and the GSF for hosting the event in Ghana and encourages all participants and youth to take keen interest in discussions during the period, as the outcome of the Pre-Summit would form a key component of the final Youth Declaration to be presented to Heads of States at the COP27 for consideration and adoption.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

