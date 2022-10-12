Flood renders about 200 homeless at Kuotokrom  

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Kuotokrom-Sunyani, Oct.12, GNA – A downpour has inundated about 30 households, displacing more than 200 people at Kuotokrom in the Sunyani municipality.

The rains accompanied by a heavy storm last night also submerged parts of the community and washed away personal belongings and property running into thousands of Ghana Cedis.

During a visit to the area, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the affected people were currently perching with their relatives and friends.

Mr Dramani Mahama, the Assemblyman for Kuotokrom Electoral Area told the GNA some personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation had since visited and assessed the level of damage and expressed worry about recurring flooding in the area and appealed to the ‘city’ authorities to improve the area’s poor drainage system.

He asked the residents to also stop dumping refuse into gutters indiscriminately.

Mr Mahama also appealed to NADMO, philanthropic organisations, individuals and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the affected people.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

