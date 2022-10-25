Fancy Gadam overwhelmed with fans’ turnout during 10th-anniversary concert

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Ghanaian Afrobeat star Fancy Gadam has expressed gratitude to fans who showed up for his 10th-anniversary concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium last Saturday.



Over 20,000 music lovers showed up at the musical concert as Fancy Gadam thrilled them with some amazing performances, with songstress Hajia4Real making a surprise appearance on the night.

Speaking to the GNA Entertainment after the concert, Fancy Gadam was elated with the turnout, saying that it was one of the most memorable shows he had put on in recent years.



“It was one of the best shows of my life and I really want to thank Gadamnation for showing me, love. My 10-year spell in the music industry wouldn’t have been successful without them, so I really appreciate their loyalty,” he said.



Prior to the concert, the award-winning artiste donated food items to the Tamale Children’s Home, and organised a clean-up exercise and a football tournament for the youth in the Tamale Metropolis.



Fancy Gadam, who is one of the most successful music artistes, from Northern Ghana, has had a stellar career in the industry with some memorable hit songs including “Kom”, “My Baby”, and “Nobody”.

