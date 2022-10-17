Evangelist calls on Christians to pray for Black Stars 

By Hayford O-Akrofi

Accra, Oct 17, GNA- Apostle Dr. David Thomas Aboagye-Mensah, an evangelist has called on Christians throughout the country to offer prayers for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars to succeed in this year’s World Cup Soccer Fiesta.

The competition is slated for Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Apostle Dr Aboagye-Mensah who shared his sentiments on Black Stars participation in the global soccer fiesta with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said between April and July this year, he toured all the 16 regions of the country and with selected churches held prayer sessions for the Black Stars.

The evangelist who is the Founder of both the Christ Universal Network and Office of God’s Prayer Ambassador said, challenged the Catholic Bishops Council, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Pentecostal Christian Association and other affiliate Christian bodies to take up his call and mobilize their congregants to pray for the national team.

Explaining the significance e of 30 years after the promulgation of Ghana’s Fourth Republican Constitution in 1992, the evangelist said there was Biblical evidence that Saul, Joseph, David and Jesus Christ all attained the age 30 before they were ushered into their kingship, blessings and glory.

Elaborating, he said, even though Joseph was sold by his brothers, he was freed and became Prime Minister of Egypt at the age of 30.

Saul, the first King of Israel was enthroned at age 30, David ascended the throne in Israel also at the age of 30, while Jesus Christ began his ministry also at the same, age he said.

Then again, Apostle Dr. Aboagye-Mensah said if the Black Stars in the Fourth Republic were going to the World cup for the Fourth time, it was incumbent upon Christians to invoke the Presence, Spirit and Power of the Fourth Man, believed in the Holy Bible as Jesus Christ, who showed up in the burning furnace of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego thus saving them.

That done, he believed, the Black Stars would be victorious at the end of the tournament.

The national team, he asserted, possessed talented players, who when focused and dedicated, and got moral support and prayers from Ghanaians, could bring laurels to the nation

Apostle Dr Aboagye-Mensah appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Christian community and the government for sponsorship in his prayers crusade for the victory of the Black Stars.

