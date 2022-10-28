Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover

Washington, Oct 28, (dpa/GNA) – Elon Musk has completed his approximately $44-billion purchase of Twitter, which informed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, that it had withdrawn from the stock exchange, thus confirming the completion of the takeover.

The note to the SEC ends months of back and forth, including the potential for an explosive court case.

Musk is now taking the online network private; The New York Stock Exchange has already delisted the shares.

In addition, the tech billionaire wants to set up a new management team.

GNA

