Economy Minister: British Investments in Bulgaria Amount to Nearly EUR 2.3 Bln

Sofia, Oct. 05, (BTA/GNA) – British investments in Bulgaria amount to nearly EUR 2.3 billion, Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov said on Wednesday during a meeting with British Trade Commissioner for Europe Chris Barton and the heads of eight leading British high-tech companies. The meeting was organised by the British Bulgarian Business Association (BBBA) and attended by a large number of its members.

Stoyanov stressed that there is still untapped potential between the two countries and said that in 2021, the bilateral trade between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom was worth nearly EUR 930 million, with Bulgarian exports accounting for two thirds of this amount.

The delegation, which is in Bulgaria to explore investment and trade partnership opportunities with Bulgarian companies, includes representatives of companies in the fields of physical and cyber security, artificial intelligence, international law, nuclear energy, infrastructure, architecture, finance and insurance.

Earlier in the day, the British delegation also held a meeting with Deputy Ministers of Economy and Industry Irina Shchonova and Dimitar Danchev. The two officials expressed their conviction that British companies will find in Bulgaria a favorable environment and suitable partners for the implementation of their projects, and the current trade mission will mark the beginning of long-term investment cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

BTA/GNA

