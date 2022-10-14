Early childhood education, crucial for child’s development- Dr. Nyarko   

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Nyankyerenease (Ash), Oct. 14, GNA – Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, says early childhood education and care are crucial in the development of human resources for nation-building.

He said education was the driving force behind every successful nation since it was at the heart of enlightenment, skills development and prosperity of individuals and nations.

Dr Nyarko was addressing residents of Nyankyerenease, during a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of a state-of-the-art two-unit kindergarten classroom block for the community in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The project, which is expected to be completed within six months, was being funded by the GETFUND.

It had been awarded to Nana Banahene Company Limited, a local contractor in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The kindergarten block, when completed, would have an office for the headteacher, kitchen, sleeping room, washrooms, as well as changing rooms and a fenced wall.

According to the MP, the development of a country rests on a strong early childhood education delivery made available to all children.

He said building a strong educational foundation at the kindergarten level prepared children adequately for the primary and all other levels of education, hence, the need to pay particular attention to.

Dr Nyarko highlighted the importance of education, saying the government was doing everything possible to ensure all children of school-going age in the country accessed quality education.

The MP advised parents to keep firm eyes on their children and wards for them to become responsible citizens in the future.

He appealed to the people of Kwadaso to rally behind him to bring the needed development to the area.

The MP called on the contractor working on the project to do a good job to ensure durability.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), stated that without a strong foundation at the formative ages of a child’s education, children were most likely to miss out on the benefits that quality education offered.

“Research shows that investment in early childhood education improves not only children’s mental abilities but their critical behavioural traits as well. As such as discovery, creative thinking, self-esteem, sociability and motivation to explore the world around them,” he said.

Mrs Mavis Ofosu Boateng, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of Education commended the MP for his continuous assistance towards improving education in the area.

“Dr Nyarko is doing extremely well to enhance effective teaching and learning, particularly in schools in deprived communities.

His interest in education remained unparalleled and we must support him to achieve his vision for the people,” she said.

She assured that her outfit would cooperate with the contractor to finish the job on schedule.

GNA

