Deputy Attorney General commends IoD-Gh for championing good corporate governance 

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Madam Diana Asonaba Dapaah, the Deputy Attorney General has commended the Institute of Directors Ghana (IoD-Gh) for championing a good corporate governance system in the country’s public administration.

She assured them of her support and said the push for good corporate governance was serving, “as a compass for stakeholders”.

The Deputy Attorney General, who is also the Deputy Minister of Justice, made the remarks when the Institute, represented by Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President of IoD-Gh, and Dr Rejoice Foli, Project Manager for the National Corporate Governance Code (NCGC), called on her to discuss the draft national code and related matters.

The meeting also requested a strategic collaboration with the Attorney General’s Department.

Madam Dapaah emphasised that Ghana needed a sound corporate governance culture to avert a repeat of the banking crisis.

“We hope to invite IoD-Gh for some of our retreats to facilitate capacity building on the issue of conduct within the broader space.”

The Deputy AG praised IoD-Gh highly for its relations with other regulatory bodies such as the State Interest and Governance Authority and the Bank of Ghana and was hopeful the concept of good corporate governance would soon ‘catch up with all.

The two parties agreed to continue to strengthen the institutional relationship through a memorandum of understanding to promote good corporate governance culture.

The Institute of Directors Ghana is a professional organisation committed to the professional practice of corporate directorship through good corporate governance for the benefit of organisations, stakeholders and the prosperity of Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

