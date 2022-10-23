CYO Technical/Vocational Institute launches 40th anniversary

By Edward Williams

Sovie (V/R), Oct. 23, GNA – Reverend Father Jeremiah Ankutsitsia, Principal of the CYO Technical/Vocational Institute, Sovie (SOVTECH), says the Institute is poised to uphold the dreams and aspirations of the Founders and continue to uphold its accolade of a centre of excellence.

He said the establishment has maintained its vision and role as a vehicle of equipping the youth through skill training since inception in 1982.

Rev. Fr. Ankutsitsia speaking during the 40th anniversary launch of the Institute, said the total student population now stood at 1,089 made up of 617 boys and 422 girls with a staff strength of 88 comprising 65 teaching and 23 non-teaching staff.

He explained that from an initial enrolment of 30 boys and 22 girls in 1982 with only Masonry, Auto Mechanics, Blacksmithing, Carving, English, Tailoring and Dressmaking, and Carpentry and Joinery as available courses, the Institute had undergone many changes over time.

The launch, which also marked the 10th anniversary of government absorbing the Institute was on the theme: “Technical and Vocational Education, The Pivot for Human Resource Development.”

Rev Fr Ankutsitsia acknowledged the efforts of past and present centre managers and principals whose efforts culminated into the institution being fully absorbed by the Ghana Education Service in 2012 and runs a total of 17 courses, which were all fully accredited.

He commended the role of the Roman Catholic Church and the Most Rev Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Bishop of Ho Catholic Diocese for keeping an eye on the school through paying regular visits and contributing to the growth of the school by undertaking many projects.

“No wonder SOVTECH still stands in the face of numerous adversities which have ended the lives of all the other 14 sibling Vocational Centres, which were established during the same era by the church.”

He said the ongoing Solar/Electrical Workshop almost at the roofing level spearheaded by the Bishop and the Jakob Christian Adam-Stiffung Foundation showed the bishop’s keen interest in the development of the Institute.

Mr Godfred Tsotorvor, Vice Principal Administration, Kpando Technical Institute, noted that the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in nation building could not be overemphasised since it was a major agent for industrial development and social progress of any country.

Mr Tsotorvor said some challenges of TVET included the poor perception, poor resource allocation to the sector resulting in weakness in the system, the multiplicity of standards, testing and certification systems and an informal TVET system that had been neglected and detached from the formal sector which affected the quality of TVET delivery in institutions.

He said there was the need for proper response from all stakeholders to reap the potential of TVET for contributing to socio, economic and environmentally sustainable development.

Most Rev Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Bishop of Ho Catholic Diocese, launching the anniversary underscored the need for time consciousness and punctuality.

Togbe Kofi Nyarku VII, Paramount Chief, Sovie Traditional Area, commended the strives made by the management and staff of the Institute with the little resources available and pledged the support of the traditional authorities to ensure the growth of the Institute.

Mr Senyo Emil Wordey, Presiding Member of Kpando Municipal Assembly on behalf of the MCE, admonished the students to remain disciplined and visionary and make good use of government’s free Senior High School (SHS).

Mr William Kafui Assem, a Solicitor who chaired the event, tasked management of the Institute to secure the lands donated through their registration and involve the alumni in development of the Institute and called the alumni to avail themselves.

Mr Edmond Kudjo Attah, North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE), said the government was determined to support TVET education hence the recent investments and added that government’s free SHS had led to the increase in students’ enrolment.

He said educational projects in institutions must be continued irrespective of change in governments and called on the traditional authorities to be committed to the growth of the Institute.

