Crime-Check: Chief Inspector Darko serves residents with ultra-modern Police station, others 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Residents of Nana-Krom near Ashaley Botwe old town, in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, have inaugurated an ultra-modern Police station and apartment donated by Chief Inspector Samuel Darko, an Officer with the Ghana Police Service.

Apart from the ultra-modern Police station at Nana-krom gate, Mr Darko has also constructed another two Police posts at Lakeside and Container, all suburbs under his territory, to maintain peace and order.

According to residents, Mr Darko used part of his monthly salary to commence the construction of the edifice until some individuals supported him.

Madam Adzara Ibrahim a resident narrated that, until Mr Darko was transferred to the area, there were lots of crimes, which made it almost impossible for people to go about their business during nighttime but due to the hard work of the officers, the crime rate in the area had drastically curtailed.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Emmanuel Amuzu, the Contractor in charge of the projects, said an amount of Gh¢ 450, 000 had so far been spent on the undertakings by Mr Darko and another donor.

“For now, we have completed four rooms serving as accommodation for some officers and a charge office. Work on a seven-room storey building is also ongoing at the same premises. So, in all, about Gh¢450, 000 has been spent so far,” he told the GNA.

Mr James Mensah, a resident who had donated some bags of cement for the construction of the building, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mr Darko for his high level of commitment to duty.

He noted that residents were pleased with the great work being carried on by Mr Darko adding that, “I will soon write officially to the Inspector General of Police to inform him about the extraordinary performance and commitment shown by Chief Inspector Darko.”

