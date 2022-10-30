Climate Change Project launched at Ahanta Mampong basic school in STMA  

P. K. Yankey

Ahanta Mampong (W/R), Oct. 30, GNA- The Sekondi-Takoradi and Palermo Municipality of Italy have launched the Twin Cities in Sustainable Project aimed at a green, inclusive and culturally sensitive integrated urban development.

The targeted beneficiaries are school children at the Ahanta Mampong Basic School and the Methodist Senior High School in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The three-year holistic environmental project is aimed at stimulating an inclusive and culturally-sensitive urban landscape for vulnerable groups and contributing to a sustainable and climate-resilient city.

It is being funded by the European Union and the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) with the STMA as the lead implementer.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issa, the MCE for the STMA, whose speech was read for him by Mr Michael Adjei, emphasized that the project was in line with the 2030 agenda of sustainable development interventions to ensure climate and Urban climate change resilience.

He noted that human activities have been the main driver of global climate change due to burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas making the last decade the warmest resulting in an increase in temperature by 1.9 degrees Celsius.

The MCE said intensive Agricultural practices such as the application of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and deforestation had led to climate change and destroyed soil fertility.

He also said the illegal artisanal mining, popularly called galamsey, has impacted the environment negatively resulting in land degradation and water pollution.

He said studies to examine the water quality of all the river bodies in the eight endemic Regions of illegal mining, called for urgent attention to halt illegal mining activities in the country.

Mr Issa said human health was heavily impacted by a reduction in water quality responsible for more than two million deaths and billions of illnesses annually across the globe leading to water scarcity, air quality and a decline in quality foods leading to poverty.

The MCE appealed to traditional authorities and community leaders to champion the achievements of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 13 and contribute to realizing the visions of the Assembly to create a world-class city with modern infrastructure, social services, best governance, attractive business and a better living environment.

The Metro Director of Education, Mrs Sally Nelly Coleman, whose speech was read on her behalf by Madam Bernice Belinda Akwatia, said the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Education Directorate would embark on a climate change campaign in schools.

Mrs Nelly Coleman implored all schools to take up the fruit planting exercise seriously in fulfilment of the education programme of eating fruit a day to improve the health status of the learner in schools.

She entreated headteachers of schools, which have begun the exercise, to take a personal interest in ensuring that plants were taken care of to ensure maturity for the benefit of all.

Mrs Nelly Coleman called for education on afforestation and recycling, among others, to stem climate change.

The Headteacher of Mampong STMA Basic School, Madam Veronica Appiah, lauded the efforts of the Metro Education Directorate for choosing the school for the project.

She assured the education directorate of the school’s readiness to ensure the success of the project.

