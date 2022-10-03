Christians urged to speak against galamsey activities 

By Richard Kusi

Kumasi Oct. 03, GNA-Christians have been urged to rise and actively speak against the continuous destruction of the country’s forest and water resources through the activities of illegal miners (galamsey).

Most Reverend Justice Gabriel Yaw Anokye, the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, who made the call, said if immediate steps were not taken to halt the nefarious activities of illegal miners, Ghana would soon be compared to importing water.

He was giving the homily to climax the annual congress of the Kumasi Diocese of Catholic Charismatic Renewal, at the Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Chaplaincy, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, in Kumasi.

Most Rev. Anokye was worried about how some greedy people in society were trying to destroy the natural gifts of God, which were the basis of human existence.

He said if Ghanaians were able to manage their natural resources well, there would be no need for the country to go to the International Monetary Fund for any financial support.

Most Rev. Anokye asked those who claimed to believe in God but were actively involved in illegal mining activities to desist from it since God would one day ask them to account for what they did to nature.

He called on the government to take the initiative of pragmatic measures that would help reduce the current socio-economic hardships facing the people in the country.

GNA

