AngloGold Ashanti supports Assembly to illuminate 1.6-kilometre road 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Oct 3, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has installed streetlights on the Koffekrom to Anyinam road in the Obuasi Municipality, to improve security on that stretch.

Darkness on the 1.6-kilometre road during the night left many motorists and residents along the road complaining of insecurity, a situation that compelled the Assembly to take the initiative to install streetlights but could not do so due to lack of funding.

The mining giants, however, stepped in when the Assembly sought help, installing the entire stretch with overhead powerlines and streetlights at a cost of GHC650,000.00.

The project apart from enhancing the security of users of the road by eliminating the nocturnal activities of criminals has also beautified that part of Obuasi, especially at night.

Mr Edmond Oduro Agyei, the Stakeholders Engagement Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, after a brief ceremony to hand over of the project, said the gesture formed part of the commitment made by the company to the people of Obuasi to improve social infrastructure.

He further explained that it was part of the community safety initiative of AngloGold Ashanti which features prominently in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.

“We believe that the provision of streetlights is a primary responsibility of the Assembly but as corporate citizens, AGA deems it as a shared responsibility to also contribute positively to the well-being of the people of Obuasi,” he stated.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), hailed the harmonious working relationship that exists between Anglogold Ashanti and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.

He said the healthy relationship between the two institutions had contributed immensely to the development of Obuasi.

“I can say that the Assembly is enjoying an unprecedented healthy working relationship with AGA. The current management of AGA has been responsive to the needs and challenges of Obuasi anytime the Assembly petitions them for support,” the MCE noted.

He said the Assembly had to fall on AngloGold Ashanti for support when it became clear that it could not fund the project alone.

Nana Amoabeng Kotoko, Odikro of Anyinam lauded Anglogold Ashanti for their proactiveness in supporting the communities where the Mine operates, and assured that the community would protect the streetlights from unscrupulous persons who may attempt to cut the cables.

GNA

