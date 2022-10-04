Chinese in court for attempted murder 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 04, GNA – A Sekondi District Court has remanded in police custody Xue Hui, the Chinese national who used a flip knife to stab a Ghanaian worker at Kweikuma in the Western Region.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Nana Abena Asor, also charged the accused with attempted murder, and is expected to reappear on Tuesday October 11 for the commencement of the committal proceedings.

The court refused a bail request by the accused counsel, Mr Akpene Darko Cobbinah earlier.

Briefing the Court, Police Superintendent Stephen Billy Addom said the complainant is a concrete mixture operator, while the accused is the manager of Poly Changda Engineering Company.

He said in August 2022, the accused person reported the behaviour of the complaint to his supervisor, one Wisdom Akpalu for not adhering to safety protocols at work and further intended to dismiss the complainant.

He said on September 27, 2022, the complainant went to work at Kweikuma at about 0700 hours and closed at 1500 hours instead of 1700 hours without any permission from the accused and the Foreman.

The prosecution said the next day, September 28, 2022, while the complainant was working at the site and taking his lunch, the accused confronted him as to why he closed from work at 3pm the previous day which resulted in exchange of words between them.

Subsequently, the accused told the complainant that he had dismissed him from the work to which he angrily accepted and asked for his pay.

According to him, this led to a hot argument between the two of them and the accused left the complainant and went into his office after he intimated to the complainant, he had sent his time sheet to their head office at Airforce Base, Takoradi for the complainant to be paid.

The prosecutor said the complainant stood in front of the accused person’s office demanding his salary, the accused without any provocation came out of his office wielding a flip knife which he used to slash the complainant’s neck to murder the complainant.

He added that in the process, the complainant sustained a deep cut on the neck with blood oozing from his neck and later reported the case to the police at Adiembra, near Sekondi.

He said a Police medical report form was issued to the complainant to attend hospital for treatment.

On Thursday 29 September 2022, the accused person reported himself to the police at Adiembra together with an interpreter one Job Issifu.

Xue Hui was interrogated and cautioned and the flip knife which he used to commit the alleged crime was taken by the police for evidential purposes.

