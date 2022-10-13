Carlos Ahenkorah encourages BECE candidates to remain calm 

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, Oct. 13, GNA – Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Thursday encouraged this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to focus on the examination with all seriousness.

“I want you all to face the examination with a can-do spirit, do not be afraid. Just remain calm and revise your study notes between now and during the examination period,” he said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

The BECE begins on Monday, October 17, and ends on Friday, October 21.

Mr Ahenkorah, in a goodwill message to the candidates, said: “I am very optimistic that success will surely crown your efforts.”

He reminded the students that the country’s future depended on them, hence the need to take their studies seriously.

He cautioned them against examination malpractices but to perform to the best of their ability to benefit from the Free Senior High School Policy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

