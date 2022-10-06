Asamang Tamfoe community demand IGP to investigate shooting incident 

By Emelia B. Addae

Asamang Tamfoe (E/R) Oct. 6, GNA – The people of Asamang Tamfoe in the Eastern Region have asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate a recent “indiscriminate shooting incident” among community members to restore peace.

Nana Boakye Darkwa, the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe and Chairman of the Asamang Tamfoe Community Mining, who made the call at a press conference, stated that their lives were in danger and that they should be protected.

He explained that on September 29, Mr. Owireku Amofa Owoade of Kyebi, Nana Ofei Yirenkyi, the Kyebi Dabehene, and another Chief from Kyebi-Apapam led a community anti-galamsey taskforce to Asamang Tamfoe without consulting the Chief and elders.

He said the taskforce began attacking members of the community with pump-action guns without provocation, adding, “We were fortunate that no school children were affected by the gun because it was an indiscriminate shooting on Thursday.”

However, he stated that several people were injured and one vehicle was destroyed, but he warned that if the Chiefs and their gang returned to the community again, they would face them squarely.

Nana Darkwa stated that prior to the shooting incident on that fateful day, the Eastern Miners, a mining company, met with the elders of Asamang Tamfoe to discuss releasing the demarcated lands to them for community mining activities.

On July 7, Mr George Mireku Ducker, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, launched the Asamang Tamfoe Community Mining Scheme to ensure proper mining practises that did not pollute the water bodies.

GNA

