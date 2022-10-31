Another fire breaks out on Africa’s highest summit, Mount Kilimanjaro

Dar es Salaam, Oct 31, (DPA/GNA) – Another fire has broken out on Mount Kilimanjaro in northern Tanzania, the highest mountain in Africa.

The fire started on Sunday on the north-eastern flank of the mountain, Charles Ngendo, a spokesperson for the Tanzanian National Park Authority, told DPA on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

A week ago, a fire had broken out on the mountain at an altitude of around 3,900 metres.

According to the authorities, the first fire has yet to be extinguished.

“The biggest problem is the strong winds blowing from different directions, making it impossible to contain the fire,” Ngendo said.

The first fire had affected 2.5 square kilometres of the mountain, he said.

A total of 600 people are working on the mountain to fight the flames, he said.

At around 6,000 metres, Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa, and a popular tourist destination. Every year, about 50,000 people reach its summit.

GNA

