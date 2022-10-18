Akatsi South: BECE Candidates satisfied with first two papers 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 18, GNA – Some candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Akatsi South Municipality have expressed optimism about getting good grades after the first day of the ongoing examination.

Fantey Wisdom, a 19-year-old student of Akatsico Practice School, said while they anticipated the exams to be tough on the first day, “things went very well to our expectations.”

Dogbeda Forgive, a 15-year-old student of Wodome Basic, told the GNA her first two papers on Monday were a motivation to prepare further for the other subjects “since everything went well today. Invigilation and others went well,” she said.

At about 1530 hours, a cross-section of candidates the GNA interacted with after writing their Social Studies and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) papers on Monday, expressed high hopes for a successful examination on day one.

The GNA also observed a peaceful atmosphere throughout the six exam centres on Monday.

Mr Clemence Katsekpor, the Akatsi South Deputy Director of Education in charge of Human Resource, who represented the Municipal Director, during a tour, disclosed to the GNA things went well on day one as expected.

He, however, said figures concerning issues of absenteeism and others, would be made available in due course.

The exams, which commenced at 0900 hours, would see students writing Mathematics and Basic Design and Technology (BDT) on Tuesday.

This year’s exercise registered a total of 1,562 candidates as against 1,579 in 2021.

A total of 17 schools comprising 763 males and 799 females within the Municipality are participating in this year’s exercise.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

