Akatsi South: 49 to contest for various positions in NDC Executive elections 

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 09, GNA- A total of 49 aspirants would be contesting for various positions in the upcoming Constituency Executives election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi South.

The aspirants, who have been cleared to contest after going through the party’s laid-down procedures, have started embarking on their own tactics to win the hearts of the delegates.

The aspirants, a mixture of both young and old personalities, include, Mr Anthony Kojo Owusu, incumbent Chairman and a businessman vying for a second term against his contender Mr Francis Dorkenoo, a former Akatsi South District Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Others are, Justice Gokah, Anthony Solo Adotevi, and Alamu -Lumor Holly for Vice Chairman, Mr Daniel Dagba, the longest serving Secretary, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency would come face to face with two others Mr Olympio Sylvanus Sogbe and Agordzetor Daniel.

John Amekuedi and Bedzo Francis would contest the Deputy Secretary position as well as Mr Gidi Daniel and Godsway Kludzie Richard for the Treasurer slot. Deputy Treasurer include Catherene Klutsey and Wisdom Akpabli.

Suleimana Seidu, the incumbent Organiser will face competition from John Kwasi Gavor. Victus Kudoto, Prince Mensah, Edem Nasser, and Biedo Kennedy takes the Deputy Orgsniser slot.

Attivor Kofi Isaac and Moses Tagbor fight for the Communication Officer position. Gbede Japhet Festus, Unity Edem Avege and Julius Quarshie would contest the deputy communication position.

Omeru Bubbey, Zongo Caucus Co-ordinator, Selasi Ackuaku and Daniel Asiwome Amenyo will contest the Youth Organiser slot. Hude Nathan, Kportufe Victus, and Bestine Selorm Attivor will vye for the deputy position.

Three others namely, Rita Lebene Kaledzi, Cecilia Agbolosu, and Faith Fafafe Ketorwoo will contest the Women Organiser slot.

Nayram Akos Sarah Adreakey and Patience Agozi would also contest the deputy Women Organiser position.

The Ghana News Agency observed a calm political atmosphere within the constituency ahead of the elections.

Over 1,216 delegates from the 132 Branches within the constituency are expected to vote in the election which comes off between October 22-23.

