Ajumako Eshiem D/A Basic School appeals for computer lab

By Prince Acquah

Ajumako (C/R), Oct 07, GNA – The Ajumako Eshiem D/A Basic School in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region, has appealed for a computer lab for effective teaching and learning of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The lab will help to offer hands-on training and hone the digital skills of the pupils to prepare them for the future in the spirit of the national and global digital agenda.

Unlike their counterparts in other parts of the country, the school with a pupil population of about 520 learn the practical subject abstractly and are compelled to imagine majority of things taught.

For many of them, the closest they have been to a computer is meters away from the laptop of the teachers who stand before them to demonstrate certain activities.

Mr Isaac Kweku Esuon, the chairperson of the school’s Parents and Teachers’ Association (PTA), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) lamented the dire effects of the situation on academic performance of pupils in the Area.

“The children have never had hands-on experience and due to that, performance in ICT is low. We are in the era of technology, but we are helplessly lagging,” he stated.

“As a country, we are now going digital and without the computers, our pupils will be left out. And so, we are appealing to corporate society, individuals, and all organisations to come and help establish a computer lab for our children,” he added.

The PTA chairperson noted that the school had been able to acquire about three computers with the support of the PTA but were yet to be used because there was no room to set up an ICT lab.

Mr Esuon, also appealed for a school library to inculcate the habit of reading in the children to help improve academic outcomes.

“ Ajumako Eshiem D/A needs a standard library to raise a reading, informed and responsible youth,” he added.

He also made a plea to government to expedite the distribution of textbooks for the new curriculum, emphasizing that the lack of textbooks was encumbering smooth teaching and learning.

“The Government has distributed some, but for basic seven, there are no textbooks at all. The government has already distributed science for basic one to three and English for basic four to six. Aside that, no other subject has been distributed.

“We are appealing that the rest will come soon to improve the performance of the children,” he said.

During vacations, some community members ravaged classrooms, break the doors, steal, and destroy the limited textbooks, Mr Esuon disclosed.

He, therefore, appealed for lights and security to ward off miscreants and protect the school’s property.

“The JHS classes are using marker boards donated by an organisation in the town called Adoye Kuw. But Kindergarten and basics one to six still use chalk boards which does not augur well for teaching and learning.

“Our fervent request is for stakeholders to help us install marker boards in these classes,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

