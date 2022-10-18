Aim at excellent results, Dormaa West DCE inspires BECE candidates  

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nkrankwanta (B/R), Oct. 18, GNA – Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Dormaa West in the Bono Region on Tuesday visited the district’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres to inspire the candidates to achieve excellent results.

Accompanied by members of the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC), he told the candidates the examination was the only opportunity for them to move to the next level to enjoy President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme.

A total of 742 candidates, 390 males and 352 females registered by 32 Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the district are writing the examination at two designated centres located at Nkrankwanta, the district capital.

Mr. Oppong advised them to put fear aside and perform creditably to be hopeful for encouraging results and assured them of a better future because of the implementation of the FSHS and Free Technical Vocational Education Training (FTVET) programmes.

He, however, cautioned the candidates against all forms of examination malpractices, saying in answering questions “focus on what you’ve been thought, what you know and can remember”.

Mr. Kwadwo Bofah, the District Director of Education, also advised the supervisors and invigilators to desist from putting fear and panic in the candidates and rather create a congenial environment for them to feel free and confidently write the examination.

