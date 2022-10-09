Agradaa arrested – GPS

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA – Ghana Police Service has arrested Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as “Nana Agradaa,” over an alleged money doubling scam.

Police have therefore commenced investigation into the alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Asiedua.

In a statement cited by the Ghana News Agency on the GPS Facebook page it said “The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter”.

“We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”

It has urged the public that whilst investigation continue, everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands.

GNA

