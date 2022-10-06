Adopt Management Systems to become innovative in your Businesses — GSA 

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Mr Prince I. K. Arthur, Director of Metrology at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), has charged businesses in the country to be innovative to keep pace with the increasingly competitive markets.

According to him for businesses to compete and be successful in today’s markets, it is important that they adopt robust management systems to meet the demands and expectations of their customers.

He said this during the maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GSA’s Management Systems Certification Scheme at the Standards Heights in Accra.

The Management System Certification (MSC) specifies processes to control activities and resources of an organisation to achieve specified goals and objectives and it also creates an organisational culture that engages in a continuous cycle of self-evaluation, correction and improvement of operations and processes.

Mr. Arthur said that customers, governments and other stakeholders globally, are pressuring businesses to adopt management systems that guarantee consistent quality, prevent pollution and waste as well as protect the health of workers in today’s fiercely competitive global market.

“The competition in the international markets is intense and this calls for innovation and application of tools such as management systems to propel your businesses to the top,” he noted.

Mr. Emmanuel Asare, Head of the GSA’s Systems Certification Scheme, who gave a brief explanation of what the scheme entails and what his outfit demanded from the stakeholders, noted that the AGM was meant to advance discussions about the scheme to help them achieve their goals.

The stakeholders thanked the GSA for the meeting and stressed that more publicity and training programmes on the scheme should be held regularly for businesses to properly understand and effectively implement it.

“Please, intensify your publicity on the scheme and organise more trainings. The training is very important because it helps us maintain and improve the system we are implementing,” Joe Ampem-Darko, Marketing Manager, ASHFOAM noted.

Institutions that participated in the AGM included Commodity Exchange, ASHFOAM Ltd., Dangote Cement Ghana Ltd., Airways Catering, Tamale Public Health Lab, Nano Foods Company, Devtraco, among others.

The GSA’s Management Systems Scheme, established in 2010 and accredited by DAkkS (German Accreditation Body), provides certification services that is recognised globally, to promote industrial efficiency and assist Ghanaian enterprises get access to the competitive (international) market.

The Management System (MS) can be implemented by any enterprise or organisation in any sector, whether public or private no matter the size of the organisation.

