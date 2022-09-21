Zelensky reacts calmly to referendum plans for occupied regions

Kiev, Sept 21, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has reacted calmly to the announcement of plans by four occupied regions in eastern Ukraine to hold referendums on joining Russia.

“Our position does not change with noise or any announcements,” Zelensky said in his Tuesday evening video address.

“We are defending Ukraine, we are liberating our country, and above all we are not showing any weakness,” he added.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to those in the international community who had already condemned the referendum plans and said, he would be laying out clearly Ukraine’s position in a video address he is set to deliver to the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

