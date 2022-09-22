Women Premier League Super Cup tournament begins  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Sept 22 GNA – Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) off-season competition – the Women’s Premier Super Cup tournament 2021/2022 has began at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Ms. Matilda Dimedo, a member of the GFA Communications Women Football Team, who gave details to Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Wednesday, said eight teams from the Southern and Northern Zones of the country were participating in the tournament.

She said the tournament was to enhance women’s football in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

