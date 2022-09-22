No new coronavirus cases in Germany camp ahead of Hungary game

Frankfurt, Sept 22, (dpa/GNA) – The German national team has reported no further coronavirus cases, in the final build-up to their Nations League match Friday against Hungary.

The national federation DFB said on Thursday, ahead of the team’s train trip from Frankfurt to Leipzig, where the game is played, that all players and staff have tested negative.

On Wednesday, goalkeeper and captain Manuael Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka, both from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, had left the team after testing positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Borussia Dortmund forward Julian Brandt has also left because of a bout of flu.

They will miss the game against Hungary, as well as the final group match Monday at Wembley against England. Germany will win the group and qualify for next year’s finals if they win both games.

Coach Hansi Flick, had all other players at his disposal for the final training session Thursday, including Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann and Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold who were called up Wednesday.

The two Nations League games are the last ones, before Flick names his 26-squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 20.

GNA

