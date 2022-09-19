Who was at the Queen’s funeral service – and who was not?

UK, Sept 19, BBC News-Kings and queens, presidents, prime ministers, celebrities and friends from across the globe were among the 2,000 guests at the Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

Here’s who was in the abbey, and where they were seated.

The Royal Family

Near the coffin were King Charles III and the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex. In the row behind them were the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Lady Louise Windsor. Seen in the third row behind them are Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat across the aisle from them. Circled in the image below are King Charles III, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales.

Alongside their parents were Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales, as seen below.

All the Queen’s grandchildren were seated close together. There were left to right: From left: Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Viscount Severn, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Also there were Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, who was the late Queen’s godson; Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

The Queen Consort’s children were invited – Laura Lopes, second from left, and Tom Parker Bowles, far right.

Some of the Queen’s closest friends were also there, including ladies-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey and Dame Mary Morrison, from the right.

Current and former UK prime ministers

Current Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary were there; seen at the back on the right. along with all of the UK’s surviving prime ministers who were seated in the quire of the abbey.

In the middle row was Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson, Philip May, Theresa May, David Cameron, and Samantha Cameron.

In the front row were Sarah Brown, Gordon Brown, Cherie Blair, Sir Tony Blair, Lady Norma Major and Sir John Major.

Global royalty

Many foreign royals also came to pay their respects.

Empress Masako and Emperor Naruhito of Japan sat next to Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. In front of them King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan.

Heads of foreign governments

About 100 presidents and heads of government were thought to have been in the abbey.

US President Mr Biden and his wife Jill Biden sat next to an aisle, 14 rows from the front in the south transept of the abbey, behind the Polish president Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, attended with his wife Brigitte. Mr Macron, who met the Queen three times, had said she had been “a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen, who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century”.

Other foreign heads of government who were there included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Not invited

Russian President Putin is among those not invited to the Queen’s funeral service

Representatives from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan were not invited. This is because the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with these countries.

No one from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar has been invited either.

Diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia have all but collapsed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was “not considering” attending the funeral.

The invasion was launched partially from the territory of Belarus. And the UK has significantly scaled back its diplomatic presence in Myanmar since a military coup last year.

North Korea (DPRK) and Nicaragua have been invited to send only ambassadors, not heads of state.

Human rights groups had criticised the decision to invite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The prince has been accused by Western intelligence of ordering the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Prince Turki al-Faisal, another senior Saudi royal, was expected to attend the funeral instead.

