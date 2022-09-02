We want more Ghanaians into green economy – Parks and Gardens

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Sept 2, GNA – Mr Charles Nii Ayitey Okine, Acting Director, Department of Parks and Gardens, has called for the participation of more Ghanaians in the green economy, creating space especially in their homes for natural plants to thrive.

“We have realised the most houses are now catching up with the habit of keeping flowers and other flowering plants, hitherto which was not done,” he said.

Mr Okine made the call at the 10th Anniversary of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement Show, a flagship event by the Stratcomm Africa on the theme: “Growth Unleashed.”

The show, which is an avenue to celebrate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna; herbs, spices, and vegetables, seeks to create awareness among Ghanaians about the commercial, aesthetics, psychological and health benefits of a greener environment.

The Director said many were still stuck to cementing their compounds, not creating any avenue to plant flowers around their compound but “thanks to the organisers of the exhibition for creating awareness on the need to keep plants.”

Mr. Okine said it was their mandate to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of keeping plants as part of the human living and the protection of the environment.

He noted that the awareness creation, which included the participation in events like the Show organised by Strategic Communications (Stratcomm) Africa was gradually making more Ghanaian homeowners cultivate the habit of planting greeneries.

The Director said it was mandatory per the Assembly’s by-laws to include a ‘green space’ when planning to build a house.

This, he said, would not only enhance the environment but also control moderate temperature in and around the house and help reduce the carbon footprint.

“We generally have hot temperatures. With trees and other plants in place, it will help us a lot particularly with the control of the Oxygen-Carbon Dioxide ratio,” he explained.

Mr Okine advised Ghanaians to take interest in developing the green infrastructure of the country in accordance with the Green Ghana Initiative introduced by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.

Madam Sharon Anim, Communications Manager for Stratcomm Africa, told the GNA that the exhibition that brought together over 100 horticulture and floricultural businesses.

He said the objective was to create awareness on the economic and environmental value of the sector.

She explained that they also wanted to educate visitors about the positive impact of plants on climate change, environmental sustainability as well as building capacities, transfer skills, share knowledge, and promote and grow horticultural-based businesses.

Madam Ohenewaa Gyekye, an Accra-based florist and participant, explained how plants apart from providing food and aesthetics, also had many health and therapeutic benefits hence their cultivation should be encouraged.

Madam Sophia Detty, a Horticulturalist, was worried about how many Ghanaians have ditched natural plants in favour “Concrete jungles”.

She said plants were very beneficial to the environment and human existence therefore homeowners should quit the habit of sealing off spaces and get plants in their homes.

The Show, instituted since 2013, has helped showcased Ghana’s potential and opportunities in the Green industry.

It also provided avenues to grow thousands of green businesses across the country.

