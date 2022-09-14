We have not increased transport fares — GPRTU 

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it has not increased transport fares.

Mr Richard Yaw Amankwah, Deputy General Secretary in Charge of Operations, GPRTU, told the Ghana News Agency that it was planning to increase transport fares, but yet to meet the Ministry of Transport to present its proposal for consideration.

He explained that at their last meeting with the sector Minister in May this year, it was agreed that transport fares would be adjusted automatically anytime fuel prices went up by more than 10 per cent cumulatively.

He said the Union was worried about the rising cost of fuel at the pumps, hence its decision to benchmark transport fares against fuel prices to sustain the transport business.

“We have done our survey on fuel prices and spare parts. On Monday, leadership will meet to agree on the percentage to charge. Diesel at the last increment was selling at GHS11.39 for a litre; now it is GHS14.50. So it is likely to go up,” Mr Amankwah said.

There are media reports that transport fares had gone up by 30 per cent.

Fuel prices at the local pumps shot up by about 5.4 per cent from September 1, 2022, with petrol and diesel trading at an average GHS11.55 and GHS 14.50 respectively.

In the beginning of the year, petrol and diesel were trading at an average GHS6.9 and GHS7.0 per litre respectively.

In the last pricing window (which ended on August 31, 2022), the national average price per litre of petrol stood at GHS10.95, up from GHS10.58 in the previous window, representing a 3.50 per cent increase.

Diesel national average price per litre also stood at GHS 13.42 from a previous average of GHS13.28, representing a 1.05 per cent increase, according to data compiled by the Institute for Energy Security (IES).

GNA

