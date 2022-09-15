Upper West REGSEC adopts measures to fight crime 

By Caesar Abagali

Wa, Sept. 15, GNA – The Upper West Regional Security Council has put security issues in the region on high alert, pledging to make the region safe for habitation.

It is therefore adopting pragmatic strategies and measures to address the growing number of mystery murders and disappearances of people in the region.

A statement signed by Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Regional Minister and copied to the GNA said, “While investigations on these worrying incidents are ongoing, we authorise increased cooperation and collaboration among the intelligence agencies, seek to deepen engagement with inhabitants within the municipality in line with contemporary security practices”.

The statement called on all to be more observant and vigilant and to draw the attention of the police, other security agencies and local community leaders immediately to observe anything out of the ordinary.

“Therefore, the Regional Security Council calls on all inhabitants within the municipality and the region to volunteer information on people within their areas with suspicious characteristics to the security agencies to stop the current trend of issues in the region,” the statement said.

The statement indicated that unregistered motorcycles within the Wa Municipality shall be arrested and prosecuted, while the Regional Security Council encouraged the formation of Community or Neighborhood Watchdog Committees with the aid of Assembly Members within their respective authority and under the supervision of the Ghana Police Service.

The members of these watchdog committees shall be profiled, trained, and licensed by the Ghana Police Service to avoid abuse of the system.

According to the statement, Property Owners within the municipality must inspect resident permits of tenants not of Ghanaian origin and described as unacceptable for any property owner to rent out accommodation without knowing the tenant’s background.

The Ghana Immigration Service and the Wa Municipal Assembly had also been tasked to take an inventory of all hotels and guest houses within the municipality.

The police command must intensify police patrols and visibility in the municipality while all tricycles must halt movement or operations within the municipality at 2200hrs GMT and resume operations at 0500GMT.

The statement also advised all institutions and workplaces to install CCTV cameras within their compounds and improve their lighting system.

The public is encouraged to provide security agencies with vital information to help unravel these unfortunate incidents.

The statement appealed to anyone with information on the recent murders and disappearances to contact the nearest police station or security agency.

